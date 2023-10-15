CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Raised by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,452 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CVS Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,425,416,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 31.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,015,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,184,085,000 after acquiring an additional 134,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,614,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,884,069. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $91.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.62 and a 1-year high of $104.83.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

