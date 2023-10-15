Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock Position Cut by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. trimmed its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,064,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,908,000 after acquiring an additional 113,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,991,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $484,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,114 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,526,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,862,000 after purchasing an additional 983,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,504,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,971,000 after buying an additional 307,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 126.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,678,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,234,000 after buying an additional 1,496,881 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $89,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,497,055.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $89,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,497,055.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,242,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,520 shares of company stock worth $2,418,260 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CYTK has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, August 4th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

Cytokinetics Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $34.21 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.98 and a 1 year high of $49.77. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.86.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 million. Cytokinetics’s quarterly revenue was down 99.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics Profile

(Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

