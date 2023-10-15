Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Tower View Wealth Management LLC

Tower View Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 2.5% of Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.43. 3,365,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,873,891. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $204.73 and a 1 year high of $281.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.93.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

