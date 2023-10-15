Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Trimmed by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,945 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 2.4% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $41,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $209.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.22. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $204.73 and a twelve month high of $281.54.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

