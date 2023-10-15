Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC Takes $12.17 Million Position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,172,000. Phathom Pharmaceuticals accounts for 3.8% of Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC owned approximately 1.95% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 112.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PHAT. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phathom Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of PHAT stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $17.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $573.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 11.96 and a current ratio of 11.96.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.11. Research analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.