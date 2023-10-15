Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Acquired by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Deckers Outdoor accounts for about 1.5% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DECK. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DECK. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $613.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $505.00 to $614.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $535.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $715.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $577.64.

In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total value of $1,857,644.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at $8,503,825.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $492.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $326.10 and a 52 week high of $568.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $527.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $507.86.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $675.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

