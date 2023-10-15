Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Short Interest Update

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the September 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.93.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,277,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE opened at $380.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $400.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $396.30. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.96%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

