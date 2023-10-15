Del Sette Capital Management LLC Acquires 538 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Del Sette Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF accounts for 5.7% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Del Sette Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $5,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 445.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:XSVM traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.56. 89,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,255. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.61. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.79 and a fifty-two week high of $52.71. The company has a market capitalization of $611.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

