Del Sette Capital Management LLC Buys 5,251 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Del Sette Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 71.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,649 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 3.1% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $251.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.90.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $259.40. 3,092,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,665,479. The stock has a market cap of $80.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $265.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.89.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total transaction of $170,696.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $768,017. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total transaction of $9,066,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,594,898 shares in the company, valued at $401,675,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total value of $170,696.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $768,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $41,681,893. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.