Del Sette Capital Management LLC Buys 9,867 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Del Sette Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,867 shares during the period. CRISPR Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.8% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,990,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,396,000 after purchasing an additional 160,256 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,602,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,992 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,437 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,689,000 after purchasing an additional 752,132 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,798,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,580,000 after purchasing an additional 168,844 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.31. 1,001,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,532. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.62. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $38.94 and a one year high of $72.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $1.15. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34900.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRSP shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

