Del Sette Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,049 e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000. e.l.f. Beauty makes up about 0.7% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELF traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.39. The company had a trading volume of 894,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,459. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 57.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.27 and its 200 day moving average is $107.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $216.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.92 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 14.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Tiffany F. Daniele sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $174,279.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,813 shares in the company, valued at $669,440.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 12,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $1,707,393.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,822 shares in the company, valued at $12,898,599.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tiffany F. Daniele sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $174,279.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,440.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,841 shares of company stock valued at $17,556,330. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ELF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

