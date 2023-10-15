Del Sette Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 88,110 Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 88,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,000. Innovator IBD 50 ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Del Sette Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.15% of Innovator IBD 50 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFTY. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 47.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 511.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 170,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter.
Innovator IBD 50 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:FFTY traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.37. 136,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,144. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $26.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.81. The company has a market cap of $98.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.14.
Innovator IBD 50 ETF Company Profile
The Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IBD 50 index. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed stocks with aggressive growth characteristics. Holdings are selected based on fundamental and technical rankings FFTY was launched on Apr 9, 2015 and is managed by Innovator.

