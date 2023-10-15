Del Sette Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,222 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Del Sette Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises 3.5% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Del Sette Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 671,629.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,892,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,152,356,000 after buying an additional 45,885,697 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,207,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,754,000 after buying an additional 969,487 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,652,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,307,000 after buying an additional 472,619 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,245,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,497,000 after buying an additional 113,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 779,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,278,000 after buying an additional 97,651 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.11. The company had a trading volume of 167,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,479. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $86.14 and a one year high of $94.57.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

