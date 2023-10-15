Del Sette Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,447 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Del Sette Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 3.6% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $3.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $278.19. The company had a trading volume of 737,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,284. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.72. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $206.72 and a fifty-two week high of $295.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

