Del Sette Capital Management LLC Sells 448 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Del Sette Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,923 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.2% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.23.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,934.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total transaction of $220,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,714 shares of company stock worth $50,138,516 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded down $5.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $355.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,316,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,822,896. The stock has a market cap of $157.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $229.51 and a one year high of $485.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $406.78 and a 200-day moving average of $393.84.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

