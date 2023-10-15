Del Sette Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,958 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000. Fortinet comprises approximately 1.1% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after acquiring an additional 76,027 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $57.76. 11,561,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,473,433. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.51. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Insider Activity

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $591,029.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,547.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,218 shares of company stock worth $4,338,675 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HSBC began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

