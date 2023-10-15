Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a growth of 55.2% from the September 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 614,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Denny’s Stock Down 0.2 %

DENN opened at $8.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.60. The company has a market cap of $455.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.74. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $13.13.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $116.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.65 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 78.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Denny’s in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Denny’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Denny’s from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denny’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

In related news, Director John C. Miller sold 7,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $83,123.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 970,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,196,980.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Denny’s news, EVP Stephen C. Dunn sold 45,000 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $397,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,989.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Miller sold 7,909 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $83,123.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 970,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,196,980.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,512 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Denny’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Denny’s by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Denny’s by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Denny’s by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Denny’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

