DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Acquires 4,542 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up about 0.9% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 45,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $49.07 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $51.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

