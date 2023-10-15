DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,744 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 94,707.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $133,736,259,000 after buying an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,130,967 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,883,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,027 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,586,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,815,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,528 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,753,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,572,592,000 after purchasing an additional 136,383 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,264,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,377 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Down 0.8 %

Oracle stock opened at $108.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.26. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $64.21 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.19.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.