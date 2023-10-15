DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Buys 1,035 Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSMB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000.

NYSEARCA FSMB opened at $19.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.70. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $20.05.

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

