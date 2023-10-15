DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $155.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.89 and a 200-day moving average of $158.93. The company has a market capitalization of $66.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $136.05 and a 1 year high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

