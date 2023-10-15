DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $1.72 Million Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000.

FMB opened at $49.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.31. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $51.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

