DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $2.49 Million Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 1.3% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 58.0% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 802,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter.

SCHB opened at $50.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $41.92 and a 12-month high of $53.71.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

