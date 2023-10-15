DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 1.3% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 30,577 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 16,821 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 42,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $41.92 and a 12 month high of $53.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.32.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

