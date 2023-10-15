DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Lowers Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFEB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth about $41,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of BFEB stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.22 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.44.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

