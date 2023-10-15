DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lessened its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the period. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November accounts for approximately 1.7% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.80% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 20.5% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 0.3% in the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 430,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,131,863,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Trading Down 0.4 %

BATS:FNOV opened at $39.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $375.28 million, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.28.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.