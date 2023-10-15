DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 852.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $58.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $66.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

