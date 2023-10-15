DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Raises Stock Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.11% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

FMHI stock opened at $45.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.57. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.09 and a 1 year high of $48.08.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.