DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Sells 1,045 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. trimmed its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned 0.65% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJAN. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Michael S. Ryan Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,245,000. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 33,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 18,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,961,000.

IJAN stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average of $28.73. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $22.94 and a twelve month high of $29.83. The firm has a market cap of $141.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.50.

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

