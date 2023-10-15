DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Sells 14 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $1,010.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.52.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $883.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $364.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $426.41 and a 12-month high of $925.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $853.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $792.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

