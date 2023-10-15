DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Sells 773 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. decreased its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January makes up about 0.9% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 1.76% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 51,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 9.3% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

BATS:NJAN opened at $40.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.61.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

