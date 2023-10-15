Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE) Shares Bought by Heritage Financial Services LLC

Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF makes up about 0.5% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Heritage Financial Services LLC owned approximately 1.73% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 280,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,525,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,417,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSE traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $29.30. The stock had a trading volume of 19,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,523. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average of $30.23. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $32.39.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.