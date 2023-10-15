Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV) Shares Purchased by Del Sette Capital Management LLC

Del Sette Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Del Sette Capital Management LLC owned 0.81% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Applied Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 56,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 481.8% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $724,787,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 346,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.53. The stock had a trading volume of 48,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,064. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.21. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $25.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.