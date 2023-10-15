Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFAI. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 108.2% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $724,787,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $76,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $25.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.15. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $28.27. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

