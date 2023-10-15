Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) is Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Del Sette Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,486 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Del Sette Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 29,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Derbend Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 79,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of DISV stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.16. The company had a trading volume of 241,432 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.