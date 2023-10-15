Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Heritage Financial Services LLC’s Largest Position

Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,242,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,156 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 28.5% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Heritage Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $142,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,317,000 after buying an additional 146,583,001 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 39,149,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,896,000 after buying an additional 5,099,553 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,145.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,338,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 30,836,766 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,433,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,481,000 after buying an additional 6,270,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,770,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,318,000 after purchasing an additional 788,683 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,479,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,851. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.48.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

