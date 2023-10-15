Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.75

Shares of Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.75 and traded as low as C$2.52. Diversified Royalty shares last traded at C$2.55, with a volume of 250,520 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price target on Diversified Royalty from C$3.20 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Cormark upped their target price on Diversified Royalty from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$364.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$14.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.00 million. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 35.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diversified Royalty Corp. will post 0.1800281 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diversified Royalty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Stratus Building Solutions, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.