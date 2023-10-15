DMG Blockchain Solutions (OTC:DMGGF) & Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) Financial Comparison

DMG Blockchain Solutions (OTC:DMGGF – Get Free Report) and Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares DMG Blockchain Solutions and Applied Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DMG Blockchain Solutions N/A N/A N/A Applied Digital -80.60% -61.59% -22.75%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DMG Blockchain Solutions and Applied Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DMG Blockchain Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Applied Digital $55.39 million 9.84 -$44.65 million ($0.54) -9.50

Analyst Recommendations

DMG Blockchain Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Applied Digital.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DMG Blockchain Solutions and Applied Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DMG Blockchain Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied Digital 0 0 2 0 3.00

Applied Digital has a consensus price target of $14.70, indicating a potential upside of 186.55%. Given Applied Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than DMG Blockchain Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.8% of Applied Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of Applied Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Applied Digital beats DMG Blockchain Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DMG Blockchain Solutions

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. operates as a blockchain and cryptocurrency company in Canada. The company manages, operates, and develops digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. It also offers transaction verification; co-location hosting; data center optimization, and infrastructure consulting services. In addition, the company provides infrastructure consulting in various fields, including location and power infrastructure review, air flow and cooling contact, high and low voltage power design and engineering, and facility power distribution design and engineering. Further, the company develops and licenses proprietary blockchain and cryptocurrency software, comprising Mining Pool, an audited mining pool; WalletScore, a blockchain audit and analytics platform; Mine Manager, an optimization software for mining facilities; Blockseer Intelligence, an analytics tool that enables the tracking of cryptocurrency on Bitcoin and Ethereum blockchains; Blockseer Breeze, an enterprise-grade custody solution to securely manage digital assets; and BlockSeer Freeze, a software product that watches BTC wallets and provides early notification of transactions on the blockchain network. Additionally, it offers forensic services. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Delta, Canada.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

