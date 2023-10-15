Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE D opened at $41.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.48. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.23.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

