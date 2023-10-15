Domino’s Pizza’s (DPZ) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $365.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $349.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $396.92.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

NYSE DPZ opened at $346.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $381.67 and a 200-day moving average of $349.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $409.95.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 36.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,849,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.