Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Donaldson Stock Down 0.9 %

DCI stock opened at $60.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.17.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.05 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Donaldson will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Donaldson news, Director Douglas A. Milroy sold 26,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,681,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,824 shares in the company, valued at $180,594.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,046.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donaldson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 4.3% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Donaldson by 11.1% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Donaldson by 1.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Donaldson by 7.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Donaldson by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

