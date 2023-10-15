DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Purchased by Polunin Capital Partners Ltd

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,230,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,900 shares during the quarter. DouYu International accounts for approximately 0.7% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owned approximately 1.01% of DouYu International worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in DouYu International in the first quarter valued at $171,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DouYu International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,276,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 100,140 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DouYu International in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DouYu International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,375,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,181,000 after buying an additional 21,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of DouYu International by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,396,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 164,458 shares during the last quarter. 17.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOYU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.94. 318,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,012. The stock has a market cap of $300.59 million, a P/E ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.09. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05.

DouYu International ( NASDAQ:DOYU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $191.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.05 million. DouYu International had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 1.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

