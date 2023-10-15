Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust (LON:DORE) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE – Get Free Report) traded down 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 93.40 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 94.20 ($1.15). 794,104 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 379% from the average session volume of 165,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.80 ($1.17).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 86.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 97.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £172.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,570.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,333.33%.

In other news, insider Hugh W. M. Little purchased 54,045 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of £49,721.40 ($60,858.51). In related news, insider Ashley Paxton acquired 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £9,300 ($11,383.11). Corporate insiders own 25.82% of the company's stock.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.

