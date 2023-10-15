Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Purchased by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,138,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,581 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.33% of Dropbox worth $30,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 4.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Stock Performance

NASDAQ DBX opened at $27.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.13. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $28.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $622.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.64 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 79.08% and a net margin of 21.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $69,381.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 618,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,607,088.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $69,381.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 618,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,607,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $191,445.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 305,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,558.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,370 shares of company stock valued at $7,535,155 over the last three months. 25.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DBX has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair cut shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

