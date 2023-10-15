Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 174.2% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DUK traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $88.68. 3,277,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,037,091. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $68.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.65.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.82.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

