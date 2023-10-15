DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,003,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 76,291 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.22% of DuPont de Nemours worth $71,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 25,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.5% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 240,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,199,000 after purchasing an additional 39,275 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 84.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,444,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,209. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.18 and a 200-day moving average of $71.90. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.96 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,762.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,390 shares of company stock worth $5,713,502. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

