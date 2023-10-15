DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 98,126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,744,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,243,000 after buying an additional 16,727,671 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after buying an additional 11,960,552 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,241,000 after buying an additional 498,633 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,279,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,619,000 after acquiring an additional 58,814 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,276,000 after acquiring an additional 218,388 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $1,180,881.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $1,180,881.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,390 shares of company stock worth $5,713,502 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DD traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,444,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,209. The company has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.96 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.98.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

