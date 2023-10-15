Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $199.80.

NYSE EXP opened at $164.53 on Wednesday. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $110.25 and a one year high of $195.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 40.68%. The company had revenue of $601.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $182,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,993.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eagle Materials news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total transaction of $182,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,993.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,066,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,730. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

