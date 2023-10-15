Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Short Interest Up 52.1% in September

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 52.1% from the September 15th total of 7,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Educational Development Stock Up 12.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EDUC opened at $1.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.99. Educational Development has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.00.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). Educational Development had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Educational Development

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Educational Development by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Educational Development in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Educational Development in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Educational Development by 63.2% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares during the period. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

