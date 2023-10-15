Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Holdings Lifted by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for approximately 0.9% of Inspire Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 321,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,337,000 after purchasing an additional 14,236 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 78.7% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 42,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 18,623 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $756,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.2% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,574,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $148,559,000 after acquiring an additional 337,213 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 52,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.78. 3,362,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,246,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $94.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.38 and a 200 day moving average of $82.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,020,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,816.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $611,959.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,020,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,816.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,359 shares of company stock valued at $13,817,172 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.